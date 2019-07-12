Peregrine Opens at The Whitney Hotel

Special to Times

Peregrine – a coastal Mediterranean-inspired restaurant and the second concept from Joshua Lewin and Katrina Jazayeri of Bread + Salt Hospitality (Juliet) – has opened at –The Whitney Hotel.

The restaurant offers locally sourced Italian cuisine inspired by the islands of Sardinia and Sicily, as well as the neighboring influences of Corsica and Catalonia.

To bring their vision of Peregrine to life, Lewin and Jazayeri have assembled a leadership team of passionate food and beverage professionals that includes members of the company’s flagship, Juliet, as well as several talented new additions. Executive Sous Chef Matthew Bullock brings experience and culinary perspective from Boston and beyond, including previous roles at Lord Hobo and Café Art Science, among others, while Sous Chef Noah Clickstein has been a longtime member of the Juliet team, most recently serving as Sous Chef of the Somerville restaurant. Assistant General Manager Andrew Thompson is a native New Englander who brings a wealth of experience from dining rooms across the country to Peregine’s front of house. Locally, Thompson honed his skills for service, as well as wine at industry landmarks Clio and Bergamot prior to joining Peregrine. He is also a member of the Boston Sommelier Society and the Court of Master Sommeliers. Joseph Rinaldi, service manager, also joins Peregrine from the Juliet family.

Located in the hotel’s lobby, Peregrine is the city’s first restaurant with a hyper-regional focus on celebrating the cuisine and culture of Sardinia alongside the flavors and influences of Sicily, Corsica and Catalonia. Peregrine will offer breakfast, lunch, dinner, as well as in-room dining for the hotel’s 65 guestrooms. Weekend brunch service will be introduced later this summer, and a secret menu will be revealed for in-the-know neighbors, regulars and guests to discover.

The name Peregrine tells a story of its own, as its roots trace back to mean “traveler,” or those who are readily welcomed to discover the warm hospitality of Peregrine at The Whitney Hotel. Furthermore, the name also pays homage to the Peregrine falcon which can be spotted both in Massachusetts, as well as along the coast of the Mediterranean.

Peregrine will be a gratuity free environment, where staff earn living wages and access to career mentorship and ongoing opportunity is prized.