BHCA Seeking Grant Applications for Community Fund Projects

The Beacon Hill Civic Association announces that the Beacon Hill Community Fund (“Community Fund”) will now begin to accept grant applications for the funding of small, community-focused projects and programs for 2019. This Community Fund will be awarding small grants to communitybased Beacon Hill, Cambridge Street and adjacent neighborhood non-profit organizations, community development corporations, and other civic groups dedicated to promoting and enhancing quality of life in the community through projects and programs for residents involving the arts and education, youth sports and recreation, day care centers, playgrounds, activities for seniors and persons with special needs and disabilities, community gardens and spaces, affordable housing, social services, and whatever the Board of Directors of the Beacon Hill Civic Association deems appropriate.

According to Rob Whitney, the President of the Beacon Hill Civic Association, “our Board of Directors voted this past Spring to launch a new community fund grant program that will award small grants each year to deserving applicants to help finance projects and programs to promote and enhance the quality of life in our Beacon Hill and neighboring communities. This is an important program, where the Beacon Hill Civic Association will be partnering with residents and neighbors on small civicminded projects throughout our downtown neighborhoods. We look forward to implementing this new program this Summer and Fall.”

For an initial period of three years, beginning in 2019, the small grants will be awarded on an annual basis from the Community Fund, and will total no more than $20,000 per year. The process for applying for a grant from the Community Fund can be found at www.bhcivic.org/community-fund, as well as the grant application rules and timelines. For more information, please contact the Beacon Hill Civic Association at [email protected]