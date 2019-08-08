Navy Band to Play on Common Aug. 20

America’s Navy is coming to Boston, one of nine cities in four states to host a performance by the United States Navy Band during its 2019 tour — one of the signature outreach programs of the U.S. Navy.

The United States Navy Band Country Current performance is scheduled for Tuesday, August 20, at 7 p.m. at the Boston Commons Park Bandstand in Boston, Massachusetts.

The Navy’s premiere country-bluegrass ensemble Country Current is renowned for its versatility and phenomenal musicianship, performing a blend of modern country music and cutting-edge bluegrass. Reaching out to communities both locally and nationally, they regularly perform for veterans, elementary schools, and in support of our active-duty Sailors.

One of the U.S. Navy Band’s primary responsibilities involves touring the country. All of the band’s primary performing units embark each year on concert tours throughout specified regions of the country, allowing the band to reach out to audiences in areas of the country that do not have opportunities to see the Navy’s premier musical ensembles on a regular basis. The concerts are family-friendly events, meant to be entertaining to veterans, families, individuals and those interested in joining the Navy.

All Navy Band performances are free and open to the public.