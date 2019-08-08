Temple Street Building Evacuated After Gas Line Struck

A building at 45 Temple St. near the State House was evacuated at around 9:45 a.m. Monday after a Consigli Construction site contractor struck a high-pressure gas line, prompting a response from the Boston Fire Department and displacing residents of nearby buildings for several hours.

The Boston Fire said in a tweet at 11:04 am. that firefighters had temporarily closed the street to traffic and were monitoring the air quality in the area as they awaited the arrival of National Grid workers. An hour later, the BFD tweeted that the leak had been shut down.