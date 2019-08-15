News Hill Resident Wins Father of the Year Award by Beacon Hill Times Staff • August 15, 2019 • 0 Comments Dr. Jose C. Florez, Chief of the Endocrine Division and Diabetes Unit at Massachusetts General Hospital, was presented with the award by the Father’s Day Council in recognition of his commitment to his family, while balancing a demanding career and acting as an outstanding community leader. Dr. Florez is pictured with his family, at the American Diabetes Association’s annual gala, alongside the Master of Ceremonies Jonathan Hall of WHDH-TV and Susan Sarro, executive director of the American Diabetes Association New England . Dr. Florez also works as a professor at Harvard Medical School and is an Institute Member at the Broad Institute, where he manages the Diabetes Research Group and co-leads the Program in Metabolism. He celebrated with his wife Lucia Sobrin and their four daughters; Carolina, Victoria, Cristina and Sofia.