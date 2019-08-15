‘Moondance After Dark’ Returns to the Esplanade

The Esplanade Association will transform the park’s Fiedler Field into an outdoor ballroom on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 9 p.m. to midnight for its annual “Moondance After Dark” fundraising event.

Besides dancing under the stars beneath a tent along the Charles River, the festivities will also feature cocktails, desserts and late-night “bites,” with more than 250 revelers expected to attend. Proceeds from the event help underwrite the nonprofit organization’s “work to revitalize, enhance and program the park,” according to Kelsey Pramik, director of programs and outreach at the Esplanade Association.

Guests dancing the night away at last year’s “Moondance After Dark” fundraiser.

“The ‘Moondance After Dark’ party is one we look forward to throughout the year as it adds a fantastic new energy to the dazzling setting of the ‘Moondance Gala,’” Pramik wrote. “It’s a blast seeing friends of the Esplanade dance the night away in support of the park.”

“Moondance After Dark” immediately follows the “Moondance Gala” – the Esplanade’s Association’s biggest annual fundraiser, which last week Pramik said was nearly sold out.

Tickets for “Moondance After Dark” are $125 a piece for Esplanade Association members and $150 each for non-members. (Anyone is a member for the 2018-2019 season, if they donated to the Esplanade Association’ 2018 Year End Appeal or the 21019 Annual Appeal, or if they joined directly on the Esplanade Association’s website.) All guests must be 21 or older to attend.

Visit esplanade.org to purchase tickets or for more information.