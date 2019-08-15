Vilms Receives 2019 Top 100 Proadvisors Award

Vilms Consulting is pleased to announce that Michelle Vilms, President and CEO, and a Beacon Hill resident, has been named a 2019 100 Top ProAdvisor by Insightful Accountant, an independent news and information source written specifically for the small business advisor who needs to stay current on the latest news and offerings in accounting technology, including updates from Intuit, Xero, Sage and the hundreds of add-on products serving small businesses.

This list recognizes the leading consultants who have embraced the ProAdvisor program and have leveraged it in order to better serve their clients and grow their own business. “We’d like to congratulate everyone who made this year’s list,” said Insightful Accountant Senior Technical Editor, William “Murph” Murphy. “We had even more new people join the ranks this year than we were expecting.”

“I am so honored to be recognized in the company of my outstanding peers in the industry,” said Michelle Vilms. “For all of us trying to help businesses flourish using QuickBooks, being named to this list is really meaningful. Thank you to Insightful Accountant for this recognition.”

“This is the sixth year of our ProAdvisor awards,” said Insightful Accountant Publisher and Managing Partner, Gary DeHart. “The ProAdvisors who make this list are the best in the business. Any small business would be well-served working with any one of the winners. While the competition continues to grow each year, this year we had an increase in participation from the international ProAdvisor community. We expect to see our International participation to continue to grow as Intuit continues to grow outside of the U.S.”