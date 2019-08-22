Discover Boston’s Freedom Trail After Dark Lantern Tours Return in Sept.

Discover the Freedom Trail in after dark on the official Freedom Trail Lantern Tours. Freedom Trail Foundation announces the return of the unique Lantern Tours, offering visitors and residents the opportunity to experience the sinister history and mystery of the Freedom Trail by lantern-light! The annual Freedom Trail Lantern Tours will be offered on Thursdays, Sept. 19 through Oct. 31, and Saturdays, Oct. 5 through 26, at 7 p.m. from the ArtsBoston Booth at Faneuil Hall.

Fatal sword duels, the grave of a ruthless pirate, scandalous murders, and the punishment and hanging of convicted witches: all real and explored on the Freedom Trail Lantern Tours. Investigate the ghoulish side of Boston’s iconic red-lined-path and hear historic tales too dark and macabre for daytime. Join darkly garbed Freedom Trail Players® with lanterns and bring true accounts of appalling crimes, spies and assassins, cold-blooded killings, and demonic possession to life on these 90-minute walking tours.

Visiting locations such as the site of the Boston Massacre and the former site of the Old Gaol (Old Jail), adjacent to the Old State House and home to many of old Boston’s most infamous criminals, the Lantern Tours wind their way along the Freedom Trail. Featuring both the Granary Burying Ground and King’s Chapel Burying Ground, the tour illuminates these sites as the final resting places of convicted pirates, victims of vicious murders, and others connected to Boston’s less-illustrious past. Lantern Tours culminate at Boston Common, where one of Boston’s most notorious murder victims is commemorated and accused witches and villains met their fate.

“Freedom Trail Lantern Tours invite residents and visitors to explore Boston’s darker history while enjoying the iconic Freedom Trail after dark,” said Suzanne Taylor, Executive Director of the Freedom Trail Foundation. “Freedom Trail Players create an eye-opening experience for people as they bring the true, haunting, and gruesome parts of the Revolutionary period to life.”

Led by 18th-century costumed guides, Freedom Trail Foundation walking tours are $14 for adults, $12 for seniors/students, and $8 for children, and include a $1 donation to the Freedom Trail Foundation’s Preservation Fund, which helps support preservation projects at official Freedom Trail historic sites. Tickets may be purchased at the ArtsBoston Booth at Faneuil Hall (10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday – Sunday), the Boston Common Visitor Information Center (9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.); Old Town Trolley Booth at Faneuil Hall (9 a.m. – 5 p.m.); Cheers Retail Gift Shop at Faneuil Hall Marketplace (10 a.m. to 9 p.m.), and online at TheFreedomTrail.org – tickets are discounted when purchased online. For more information, please contact the Freedom Trail Foundation at (617) 357-8300 or visit TheFreedomTrail.org.