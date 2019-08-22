News Briefs

ParkARTS Watercolor Workshops Return in September

Budding artists ages nine and up are invited to join the Boston Parks and Recreation Department for its popular fall series of ParkARTS Watercolor Painting Workshops during the month of September at six Boston locations. The series of free workshops is just one of the many offerings of the 23rd annual ParkARTS program sponsored by Holly Bruce.

The workshops welcome artists of all skill levels to create their own greenspace-inspired masterpieces with instruction and materials provided. This fall’s featured instructor is ​​Juleen Jones. Ms. Jones has a BFA in Fine Art from Montserrat College of Art as well as a custom painting business called The Artist Touch where she transforms rooms with faux and specialty painting, murals, hand painted furniture, refinishing, and more.

All classes are held from 10 a.m. to 12 noon weather permitting. Dates and locations for the workshops are as follows:

Saturday, September 7

Blackstone Square, 1535 Washington Street, South End

Saturday, September 21

Public Garden, 4 Charles Street, Back Bay (meet by Swan Boat dock),

Sunday, September 22

Symphony Park, 39 Edgerly Road, Fenway

For further information on the workshops and other ParkARTS programs, please call (617) 635-4505 or visit the Parks Department online at www.facebook.com/bostonparksdepartment or www.boston.gov/parks.

Learn to Skate Classes Offered at 11 Greater Boston Rinks

The 2019-2020 skating season is about to begin. Bay State Skating School is one of Greater Boston’s most established and popular skating programs. We are celebrating over 50 YEARS of teaching children in the Greater Boston area!

Professional Instructors teach Recreational, Figure and Hockey Skating Skills to the beginner, intermediate and advanced skaters. Students can wear either figure, recreational or hockey skates.

New FALL lessons begin in September. Lessons are held at 11 Greater Boston Rink locations including; Brookline-Cleveland Circle, Larz Anderson/Brookline, Cambridge, Medford, Newton-Brighton, Quincy, Somerville, Waltham, West Roxbury, and Weymouth.

Our emphasis is on having fun while learning to skate. Enjoy a fun filled series of lessons, where children learn the basic skills of ice skating. We have taught over 90,000 students to ice skate. Come skate and feel great!

For more information and to registration, visit www.BayStateSkatingSchool.org or call Bay State Skating School (781) 890-8480.