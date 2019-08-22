Walsh’s Movie Nights Continue

Families can enjoy activities such as face painting, balloon artists, slush treats, and prize giveaways sponsored by the Highland Street Foundation before watching some of their favorite movies on the big screen in local parks this month.

Activities start at 7 p.m. with movies beginning at approximately 7:45 p.m. as part of Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh’s Movie Nights, organized by the Boston Parks and Recreation Department’s ParkARTS program.

Celebrating its 30th year, Highland Street Foundation’s sponsorship is an extension of “Your Ticket to Summer Fun”, a range of no-cost activities and events supported by the foundation, including the organization’s signature initiative “Free Fun Fridays”, which each summer provides no-cost entry to 100 Massachusetts cultural and historic venues, such as museums, theaters, and special collections.

Pre-Movie Event Details

Tuesday, August 27

‘Dumbo’

Winthrop Square, Charlestown

Friday, September 6,

‘Avengers Infinity War’

Frog Pond, Beacon Hill

To learn more about the Highland Street Foundation, visit www.highlandstreet.org.