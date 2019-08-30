Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

Beacon Hill Civic Association – Notice/Agenda Zoning and Licensing Committee – Wednesday, September 4, 2019, 7PM at 74 Joy Street

The Zoning and Licensing Committee of the Beacon Hill Civic Association will meet on Wednesday, September 4 at 7:00 p.m. at 74 Joy Street. All meetings are open to the public. If you have any questions or comments regarding the matters to be heard, please attend. If you are unable to attend but would like to express an opinion, please call (617.227.1922), write (74 Joy Street, Boston, MA 02114), or send an email to the BHCA office ([email protected]) prior to the meeting. Design plans and additional information and updates on these matters are posted on the BHCA website at https://www.bhcivic.org/zoning–licensing-archives.html

147 – 149 CHARLES STREET (BEACON HILL PUB) – Applicant seeks zoning relief for 1) Forbidden Use; 2) Excessive Floor Area Ratio (“FAR”); and 3) Insufficient Rear Yard Setback.

The applicant seeks to change the occupancy from a restaurant and six residential units to a restaurant and sixteen executive suites. Applicant also seeks to erect a four-story rear addition and to make renovations. The Boston Inspectional Services Department’s Zoning Code Refusal letter states that “Executive suite is not listed in the use charts for Boston Proper” and is, thus, a “Forbidden Use” under Article 8 of Section 7 of the Boston Zoning Code, Chapter 665. The Zoning Code Refusal letter further lists the Excessive FAR and Insufficient Rear Yard as additional violations requiring relief.

APPLICANT’S REQUEST: Non-opposition to the requested relief for the cited Forbidden Use, Excessive FAR, and Insufficient Rear Yard Setback.

Upcoming BHCA Meetings

Beacon Hill Meet & Greet – Monday, September 2, 6-8 pm, 75 Chestnut Street

Events Committee – Tuesday, September 3, 6 pm, 74 Joy Street

Zoning & Licensing Committee – Wednesday, September 4, 7 pm, 74 Joy Street

First Friday Coffee Hour – Friday, September 6, 8-9 am, 74 Joy Street

Other Upcoming BHCA Events

District 8 City Councilor Candidates Forum – Tuesday, September 10th

BHCA Fall HillFest – Sunday, September 22nd

Visit the Beacon Hill Civic Association website bhcivic.org or call the office (617-227-1922) for further details on any of these events, and for information about joining the BHCA.