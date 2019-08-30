Gibson House Museum Presents Etiquette of the Brahmin Summer

The Gibson House Museum, a National Historic Landmark and time capsule of nineteenth- and early-twentieth-century domestic life, presents Etiquette of the Brahmin Summer, with Etiquetteer Robert B. Dimmick, on Tuesday, Sept. 17, at 6 p.m.

Before air conditioning,Brahmin (wealthy Boston) families retreated for thesummer season to homes on the New England coast. Join Etiquetteer Robert B. Dimmick (www.etiquetteer.com) for an entertaining look at the rituals, pastimes, and domesticity of the Gibson family and other Yankees. The program will include images from the Gibson House and Gibson family archives.

A 6:00 wine cheese reception will be followed by the program at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 non-members, $12 members.

Built in 1859, the Gibson House Museum, located at 137 Beacon St., is one of the Back Bay’s earliest homes and stands as the area’s only historic house museum. It is preserved as a time capsule of the daily life of a well-to-do Boston family and its domestic staff. The Gibson House is a National Historic Landmark and is listed on the Massachusetts State Register of Historic Places. It is open year round and offers guided tours Wednesday through Sunday at 1, 2, and 3 p.m.