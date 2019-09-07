Topping Off : Ceremony Held at Bullfinch Tower

Special to the Times

Last week, more than 400 men and women from the Boston Building Trades, AECOM Tishman, along with project owners National Real Estate Advisors, LLC on behalf of their clients and The HYM Investment Group, LLC, and lender Pacific Life Insurance Company, celebrated the final concrete pour in the vertical construction of the first residential tower at Bulfinch Crossing, marking the ceremonial topping off of the building.

The 46-story high-rise tower is a part of the 4.8-acre mixed-use Bulfinch Crossing development transforming the center of Downtown Boston. Ascending 480 feet, the residential tower will become a new fixture in the Boston skyline, offering 360-degree panoramic views of the Boston Harbor, North End, the Financial District, Back Bay, and the Charles River. The new luxury destination will be comprised of 368 apartment units and 55 for-sale condominiums.

Since breaking ground on the demolition of the Government Center Garage in 2017, numerous construction crews and teams have been at work on the first residential tower at Bulfinch Crossing. Those workers and their hours of labor were honored and celebrated at today’s event.

“From demolition and excavation to today’s topping off, the work of the construction team on this project has been a true feat,” said Jeffrey J. Kanne, President and Chief Executive Officer, National Real Estate Advisors. “As a company that manages investments on behalf of hundreds of thousands of union members, we’re proud of the quality work that all of these men and women have put in over the last two years to build this exceptional building.”

The tower’s location is in the heart of Boston’s coveted network of open spaces, regional highways and transportation options, and historic neighborhoods. It features spectacular views, premier material finishes, and world-class amenities, making it one of the best-in-class residential properties in Boston.

“This topping off brings the first Bulfinch Crossing residential tower another step closer to completion,” said Thomas N. O’Brien, Founding Partner and Managing Director, The HYM Investment Group. “Soon, Bulfinch Crossing residents will be able to take advantage of this building’s unparalleled amenities, views and location. We’re grateful for the hard work of all of the people at every step of this design and construction process who are bringing this building to life.”

The building is set to begin pre-sales and leasing in January 2020 and will open in Spring 2020.

National Real Estate Advisors is an investment manager specializing in build-to-core, developing and owning large-scale, urban commercial and multifamily projects for its institutional client accounts. National constructs investment portfolios of modern property assets—apartment, office, mixed-use, industrial, data center and hotel—with design features, technological enhancements, and amenities that can drive high tenant demand and create value for investors. National is an independently operated subsidiary of the National Electrical Benefit Fund, a substantial pension trust with a significant amount of assets that are managed by National on a discretionary basis.

The HYM Investment Group, LLC is a Boston-based real estate company focused on the acquisition, development and management of complicated urban mixed-use projects. HYM is currently leading the development of more than 18 million square feet of mixed-use development in Greater Boston, including the following notable and complex projects: Bulfinch Crossing (including the 1-million-square-foot office tower known as One Congress), Boston Landing, NorthPoint and Suffolk Downs.