Area A-1 Sees 5-Percent Drop-In Part One Crime From Last Year

Area A-1 has seen a 5-percent drop in violent and property crime so far this year as opposed to 2018.

According to Boston Police, 1,771 incidents of Part One crime were reported between Jan. 1 and Sept. 22, 2019, in the district, which includes Beacon Hill, Chinatown Downtown and the North End, compared with 1,872 during the same timeframe last year.

Homicides dropped to none from one last year while rapes and attempted rapes were up nearly 62 percent as the number climbed to 21 from 13 in 2018.

Robberies and attempted robberies were down slightly more than 20 percent, falling to 110 from 138 last year.

Domestic aggravated assaults saw a 30-percent decrease as the number fell to 14 from 20 in 2018 while non-domestic aggravated assaults experienced a slight uptick, climb to 205 from 203 in 2018.

Commercial burglaries were down around 30 percent, dropping to 47 from 63 in 2018, as residential burglaries also saw a 25-percent decrease as the number fell to 32 from 47 last year.

The rate of other burglaries remained steady, however, with nine each this year and last.

Incidents of auto theft also remained unchanged, with 66 this year and last.

Larcenies from motor vehicles saw a 35-percent decrease as the number fell to 159 from 246 in 2018.

In contrast, other larcenies saw a 4-percent uptick, climbing to 1,108 incidents from 1,065 last year.

Citywide, Part One crime was down 6-percent as the number fell to 12,570 from 13,408 in 2018.