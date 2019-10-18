Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

Upcoming BHCA Events

Historic Preservation Roundtable

Monday, October 21, 6-8 p.m.

Museum of African American History

46 Joy Street

The Beacon Hill Civic Association presents another Historic Preservation Roundtable with Architect Frank McGuire.

Frank McGuire AIA has practiced independently since 2000, focused on renovations and additions on Beacon Hill, Back Bay, the South End and other Boston historic districts. Frank holds degrees in architecture from Cornell and Harvard, and has served on the Beacon Hill Architectural Commission representing the Boston Society of Architects, and on the Board of Directors of the Beacon Hill Civic Association. He is currently co-chair of the Architecture Committee of the BHCA. His talk, “History, Histrionics and Hysteria” is a distillation of his experiences.

This event is free for BHCA Founders Circle members, $20 for BHCA members and $25 for non-members. Visit https://www.bhcivic.org/upcoming-events.html to register.

Candidates Forum

Tuesday, October 22, 6-7:30 p.m.

Fisher College

116 Beacon Street

The Neighborhood Association of Back Bay (NABB), in conjunction with the Beacon Hill Civic Association and the West End Civic Association, will be sponsoring a Candidates Forum on Tuesday, October 22nd at Fisher College, 116 Beacon Street, for District 8 City Council primary winners Kenzie Bok and Jennifer Nassour.

The moderator will be Mr. Peter Nessen. Mr. Nessen is the founder and president of Nessen Associates. He is a public accountant who has served as Chief Executive Officer and on the governing Board of Advisors for national investment-banking firms, and is currently the Chair of the Audit Committee at the Boston Foundation.

We hope you will come to listen to the candidates’ ideas and responses to questions on matters that affect our daily lives in the District 8 downtown neighborhoods. Further, we hope that you will vote and persuade other neighbors to vote in the election on November 5th, 2019.

Founders Circle Reception

Thursday, October 24, 6-8 p.m.

Current Founders Circle members are invited to a reception in their honor. Please contact the BHCA office for more information.

Halloween on the Hill

Thursday, October 31, 4:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Did you know that the Beacon Hill Civic Association organizes Halloween on the Hill? Every year, the BHCA works with District A-1 Police and the City’s Transportation Department to close following streets to traffic from 4-8 p.m. for safety of our Trick-or-Treaters.

Pinckney Street, from Joy Street to Charles Street

Mt. Vernon Street, from Joy Street to Charles Street

Chestnut Street, from Walnut Street to Charles Street

West Cedar Street, from Revere Street to Chestnut Street

Anderson Street, from Myrtle Street to Pinckney Street

Branch Street, from Charles Street

Please note that cars parked within this area cannot be moved between 4-8 p.m. on Halloween for the safety of our neighbors and their children. Come visit the BHCA tent at the corner of West Cedar and Mt. Vernon Streets for fun surprises!

Upcoming BHCA Meetings

Tuesday, October 22: Events Committee, 6 p.m., 74 Joy Street.

Other upcoming BHCA Events

Garlands & Greens – November 13

Decorating Days – December 7 and 8

Visit the Beacon Hill Civic Association website bhcivic.org or call the office (617-227-1922) for further details on any of these events, and for information about joining the BHCA.