The Friends of the Mass. General Cancer Center Hosts Couture for Cancer Care Fundraiser October 25

One of the most anticipated events on the Mass. General Cancer Center calendar, Couture for Cancer Care brings caregivers and their patients together to showcase runway looks and celebrate survivorship and hope. This is the 27th year of this special event annually hosted by The Friends of the Mass General Cancer Center, a group of volunteers who raise funds to bridge exceptional medical and supportive cancer care through innovative programs that promote whole-person healing. This fall benefit raised close to $300,000 last year.

“With funds raised at events like Couture for Cancer Care, The Friends are able to provide supportive care services to Mass General cancer patients and their families at no cost,” said President of the Friends Council Brenda Flavin Warshaw, a resident of Back Bay. Since its inception in 1988, The Friends of the Mass General Cancer Center has raised nearly $7 million.

Co-Chaired by Back Bay’s Kay Mukherjee and Marion Martignetti of Osterville and Leslie McCafferty of Lexington, Couture for Cancer Care will be held at the InterContinental Boston Hotel on Friday, October 25, 2019, from 6 – 9 p.m. Around 400 guests will come together to cheer on patients and their caregivers as they walk the runway modeling looks.

Event partners Cole Haan, Details and Goods, Fulham Salon, Giorgio Armani Beauty, Mr. Sid, and Vineyard Vines will dress and prep the 11 patient-caregiver duos for the runway show. Music will be thoughtfully orchestrated by DJ Deja, who takes care in selecting music to reflect each individual’s cancer story.

Boston’s own TV host, producer and personality Jenny Johnson will emcee the event. She and David P. Ryan, MD, Clinical Director, Mass General Cancer Center and Chief, Division of Hematology/Oncology, will announce the patients as they walk the runway. Ms. Johnson’s husband Rob Cocuzzo is one of the featured patients, walking with his doctor Antonia Stephen, MD, so the event is near to her heart.

“The generosity that this event’s partners and guests have shown over the years has a direct and demonstratable impact on the well-being of cancer patients and their families,” said Co-Chair Kay Mukherjee, also a resident of Back Bay. “It is because of them that we are able to provide support programs that cater to the whole patient, and we are so grateful to all of the individuals and organizations that help to make this very special event a success.”

Couture for Cancer Care will take place on Friday, October 25, 2019, 6 – 9 p.m. at the InterContinental Boston Hotel. For tickets and more information, visit mghfriends.org/benefit.