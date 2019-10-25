Food for Free’s Annual Party Fundraiser a Success

This past Friday, Oct. 18, was Food For Free’s annual Party Under the Harvest Moon fundraiser at MIT’s Morss Hall. The event was attended by roughly 350 guests, raising more than $90,000 for the Cambridge-based non-profit. Food For Free was founded in 1981 with a focus on “bridging the gap between waste and want” and provides the Greater Boston underserved community with reliable access to fresh and nutritious food.

Guests were treated to food, beer and wine donated by more than a dozen area restaurants and businesses, while Car Talk’s Ray Magliozzi and the Comedy Studio’s Rick Jenkins led the evening as emcees, along with Food For Free’s Executive Director Sasha Purpura. Local comedian Jimmy Tingle served as auctioneer.

As one of the nation’s first food rescue programs, Food For Free feeds more than 30,000 people annually in Boston and beyond, distributing food to more than 100 programs in Arlington, Boston, Brookline, Cambridge, Chelsea, Lynn, Medford, Revere, Somerville and Watertown. All proceeds from the event directly support Food For Free’s food rescue, school and transportation programs as well as the organization’s Family Meals and Weekend Backpack Program.