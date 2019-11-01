City Council Candidate Jennifer Nassour Will Appear First on the Ballot for District 8 Voters

Jennifer Nassour is excited to share with voters that she will appear first on the ballot for District 8 City Councilor on Tuesday, November 5.

With just days until the general election for Boston City Council, Jennifer has been hard at work reaching out to voters in each of the unique neighborhoods of the district, including the West End, Beacon Hill, Back Bay, Fenway, Kenmore, Audubon Circle, and Mission Hill.

“For me, this race has been so rewarding,” says Jennifer Nassour. “I entered this race because I knew we as a city could do better for residents, and I realized that the adversity I faced in my own life is what motivated me to fight for my neighborhoods. I want to thank every person who shared their stories, concerns, and experiences with me along the way!”

Nassour’s platform has centered on tackling quality of life issues across District 8, including:

• Make our streets and sidewalks safe for all of us

• Tackle the opioid crisis

• Fix every school for every student

• Clean up trash, littering, and the rats they bring to our neighborhoods

Jennifer Nassour is an attorney and former CEO of the nonpartisan women’s coalition, ReflectUS. She lives in Back Bay with her three daughters and two dogs. Nassour is running to represent District 8 on the Boston City Council. The election is November 5, 2019. For more information on Jenn’s candidacy, visit jenn4boston.com.