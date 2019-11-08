Tzurit Or, Founder of Tatte Bakery & Café, to Speak to the Beacon Hill Women’s Forum

By Linda Calandra
The Beacon Hill Women’s Forum (BHWF) will host their monthly forum starting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 12, at the Hampshire House. With this time of year popular for baking holiday treats, attendees will enjoy a talk from Tzurit Or, the Founder of Tatte Bakery & Café, entitled, ”Baking Up A Storm”.
After baking 20 hours a day from her home kitchen and selling at local farmers’ markets, Tzurit expanded to Tatte’s first brick-and mortar bakery in Brookline, MA. A self-trained pastry chef, Tzurit wanted to create a place that welcomes and hugs all that enter a Tatte. Come hear her mission which aims to bring a unique but local experience to each and every location, many of which are familiar to local residents.
This event is free for BHWF members. Membership is available to be purchased by the year or with a 30-day monthly pass – new members are always welcome! For further information about this season’s speakers and events, and to join BHWF, visit www.beaconhillwomensforum.org.