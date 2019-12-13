Eggnog Party Returns to Nichols House Museum

Continuing a beloved neighborhood tradition that dates back more than two decades, the Nichols House Museum will usher in the holiday season tonight, Dec. 12, with its Traditional Beacon Hill Eggnog Party.

“This holiday tradition goes back to at least to the ‘90s, maybe even further,” said Charlotte Wittmann, the museum’s development and communications coordinator. “It’s a really nice, festive community event that attracts a lot of members and patrons of the museum, as well as neighbors and Beacon Hill residents.”

The festivities take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at 55 Mount Vernon St., at which time besides other beverages and food, guests will be treated to an eggnog recipe concocted by a one-time resident of the living museum Rose Standish Nichols – a renowned landscape architect, author and the eldest daughter of Dr. Arthur Nichols – with help from Mary King, Rose’s life-in companion at the end of her life. (Rose bequeathed the building designed by the venerable architect Charles Bulfinch to become a museum following her death in 1960.)

As in years past, the Back Bay Ringers will perform at the party – a tradition Wittmann said pays homage to the interest that members of the Nichols family had in hand-bell ringing: Dr. Arthur Nichols took up the pastime, which he passed along to his daughter, Margaret, who went on to become a member of the Beacon Hill Ringers – a hand-bell ensemble that evolved into the Back Bay Ringers.

“The museum rooms will also be decorated for the holidays and open for all to visit,” Wittmann said in anticipation of tonight’s event.

Tickets cost $30-$40 and can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/traditional-beacon-hill-eggnog-party-tickets-81761106671.

If you would like to attend, call the Nichols House Museum beforehand at 617-227-6993.