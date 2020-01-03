Second Boston Common Master Plan Open House Announced

Special to the Beacon Hill Times

The Boston Parks and Recreation Department and the Friends of the Public Garden invite the public to the second Boston Common Master Plan Open House on Wednesday, Jan. 15, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Josiah Quincy School Auditorium, 152 Arlington St.

The entrance for the meeting is located at the corner of Arlington Street and Marginal Road, with an accessible entrance located to the right. Off-street parking is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Public transportation is available via Tufts Medical Center station on the Orange Line.

As “America’s First Public Park,” Boston Common is an oasis in downtown Boston and one of the most treasured green spaces in the world. The goal of the Master Plan is to create a Common that will serve the people of Boston and visitors alike while protecting this special place for decades to come.

During this open house, attendees will have the opportunity to hear an overview of the Boston Common Master Plan project and receive an update on the work that has been accomplished to date, hear a summary of the extensive public feedback that has been received, hear a discussion about user needs and infrastructure needs, consider initial concepts for improving the Common, and learn about next steps.

Interpretation and translation services for this event are available at no cost by contacting Laura Cawley of the Boston Parks and Recreation Department at [email protected] or by calling 617-961-3013.

The Open House format will include a slideshow presentation, question and answer period, and an opportunity for active participation within small breakout groups. Park users, abutters, and other stakeholders are urged to attend this important Open House as continued participation is needed in order to plan the brightest future for Boston Common.

Over the past several months, project proponents have been deeply engaged in a conversation about the future of Boston Common and the level of engagement has been significant: 4,340 people have completed an online user survey; nearly 1,200 people have engaged in constructive dialogue at 10 “Mini Common” pop-up events held in neighborhoods around the city; and 140 people attended the first Open House on Oct. 29, to generously share their observations, hopes and aspirations for this amazing place.