Gurnons Named Honorary Chairs of BHCA Annual Gala

Pictured (L-R) Lindy Crawford, Patricia Tully, Jack Gurnon, Cassie Gurnon, Melanie Bertani, and Cindy Sullivan.

Melanie Bertani, Lindy Crawford and Cindy Sullivan, Co-Chairs of the 2020 Beacon Hill Gala, are excited to announce that Cassie and Jack Gurnon are this year’s Honorary Chairs. “Celebrating Community” is the theme of the February 8th Gala, and no one embodies that feeling better than the Gurnons. Jack is at the heart of the neighborhood, running the Charles Street Supply store at the center of Charles Street as his father did before him. He is a friend to all and always has what you are looking for – or knows where to find it! His generous nature means that he never says no to something of benefit to the neighborhood – Jack gladly loans out ladders for Holiday Decorating and trash barrels for HillFest and so much more.

Cassie came from Milwaukee to Beacon Hill in 1984. Soon thereafter she met Jack at the store when she was buying props for the Shreve Crump and Low window displays she was working on at the time. She began and continues2to design the windows of Charles Street Supply. (Don’t miss her current display – a fabulously creative and whimsical hardware holiday angel!) As a designer, Cassie has also lent her talents to many neighborhood activities. Cassie and Jack married in 1996 and a year later their twin daughters were born. Cassie said “We LOVE Beacon Hill – the neighborhood and the community…the customers are wonderful. We love living here and Jack is never going to retire!” We hope he doesn’t!