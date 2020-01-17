Prescott House Celebrates ‘Little Women Day’

The William Hickling Prescott House hosted “Little Women Day” on Dec. 18 at The National Society of The Colonial Dames of America Massachusetts’ headquarters at 55 Beacon St.

NSCDA MA President, Andrea Sahin, introduced Tania Del Rio, executive director of Mayor Martin J. Walsh’s Office of Women’s Advancement, who read the proclamation from the grand interior staircase featured in the film. Accompanying Del Rio was City Councilor at-Large Annissa Essaibi George, and joining them were NSCDA MA Board members and staff from many of the filming locations in the Boston area, including Jan Turnquist, executive director of Louisa May Alcott’s Orchard House, dressed as Alcott in a 19th-century dress complete with hoop skirt.

Michelle Coughlin from Gibson House, Deborah Blackwell from Arnold Arboretum along with Michael Busack and Catherine Shortliffe from Fruitlands Museum joined in the celebration. Also, attending were David O’Donnell, director of strategic communications for Greater Boston Convention and Visitors Bureau, and other representatives from GBCVB. Many media representatives attended as well. The elegant 1808 Prescott House was abuzz with activity and excitement.

“Little Women” was released on Christmas Day, and is an adaptation of Alcott’s classic novel written 150 years ago. It features an all-star cast, including Emma Watson, Meryl Streep, Saoirse Ronan and Timothee Chalamet. Greta Gerwig directed the film.

Prescott House was the setting for the Moffat Ball, and the movie showcases the house’s iconic staircase.

To see the famous locations in Prescott House, visit NSCDAMA.org website for possible upcoming special “Little Women” events or information to schedule your own private group tours or events. The house will reopen for the season mid-April and hours will be on its website and on its Facebook page, MA Dame.