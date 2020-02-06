Absentee Ballots and Early Voting Dates Now Available for the Presidential Primary

The City of Boston’s Election Department announced that absentee ballots are now available for the Presidential Primary taking place on Tuesday, March 3. Voters registered in Boston who meet one of the requirements below are eligible to vote by absentee ballot:

• Voters absent from the city and unable to vote at the polls on Election Day,

• Voters who have a physical disability preventing them from getting to a polling site,

• Voters who are an active member of the armed services, and

• Voters who cannot participate due to religious obligations.

The deadline to submit an application for an absentee ballot is Monday, March 2, at noon, and can be done by mail or in person at the Election Department in City Hall. In person absentee voting is available during regular business hours as well as on Saturday, Feb. 15, Feb. 22 and Feb. 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Absentee applications can be downloaded at boston.gov/absentee. When requesting a ballot by mail, voters are asked to mail their applications to the Election Department early to be processed on time. Voted ballots must be mailed back and received by the Election Department no later than 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3. For more information please visit: boston.gov/absentee

Voter Registration Deadline: the deadline to register to vote or to update voter profiles for the Presidential Primary is Wednesday, Feb. 12. On Feb. 12, the Election Department will be open until 8 p.m. for those who want to register to vote. Fore more information on how to register to vote, please visit https://www.sec.state.ma.us/ovr/

Early Voting: early voting for the March 3, 2020 Presidential Primary will be available to all Boston voters from Monday, Feb. 24, through Friday, Feb. 28. Any registered voter can vote early. A listing of all early voting locations, dates, and times will be included with the annual city census. For more information on early voting please visit https://www.boston.gov/departments/elections/vote-early-boston Polling locations for Election Day can be found using the Secretary of the Commonwealth’s website.