Frost Fit Winter Series Returns to the Esplanade

The Frost Fit Winter Series, presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, is back this year and bigger than ever with 13 free outdoor fitness classes.

The Esplanade Association is partnering with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, Lynx Fitness Club, the November Project and the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation to bring the series back to the Charles River Esplanade in February and March.

Every Monday in February at 6:30 a.m., instructors from the November Project will lead you through running loops, body-weight exercises, and other fun, energetic activities designed to keep you moving (and therefore warm). Every Saturday in February and March at 10 a.m., instructors from Lynx Fitness Club will lead you through an hour-long high intensity interval training (HIIT) class that incorporates bodyweight strength training with high-intensity cardio bursts for maximum calorie burning effect, set to fun and upbeat music. Anyone who attends these workouts will receive select Frost Fit Winter Series swag, a light breakfast and hot beverages.

Upcoming Frost Fit programming includes Saturday Workouts with Lynx Fitness Club on Saturdays, Feb. 8 and 15, at 10 a.m.; and Monday Workouts with the November Project on Mondays, Feb.10 and 17, at 6:30 a.m.

Interested in signing up? Visit Esplanade.org/Fitness to learn more and register.