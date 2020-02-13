Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

A Great Celebration of Community!

The Four Seasons Boston ballroom was full of love last Saturday night when over 200 neighbors came together to “Celebrate Community” at the Beacon Hill Gala. Honorary Co-Chairs Cassie and Jack Gurnon symbolize to so many the spirit of community that we treasure on Beacon Hill.

The Gala Committee Co-Chairs, Melanie Bertani, Cindy Sullivan and Lindy Crawford added a new and exciting edge to the event with the sale of “bricks”, a live auction with Robin Starr from Skinner, and a silent auction as well. The BHCA would like to thank Audley Travel, Cambridge Trust and the Walton/Waterfall Family for sponsoring this event, and to all the local businesses that donated items for our brick sale.

After an amazing dinner, guests danced the night away to live music from the Sugarbabies band. A wonderful time was had by all!

Councilor Bok Speaks at BHCA Board Meeting

The Directors of the BHCA Board were pleased to welcome Councilor Kenzie Bok and Jonathan Spillane to their board meeting this week. Bok discussed many issues that are important to her that affect Beacon Hill; namely city funding, preservation, the importance of young families in our neighborhood, transportation, streets and sidewalks, traffic regulation around the Common and Public Garden, and many others. She also discussed the MGH expansion and the Hurley Building proposed project, and welcomes input from the neighborhood on these matters.

Join us!

If you haven’t yet become a member of the BHCA, we invite you to join. Your input in quality of life issues on the Hill is important to us, and we rely on you our neighbors to bring your comments and concerns to our attention. By joining our membership, you strengthen our numbers and add credibility to our purpose as advocates for Beacon Hill. Please call our office at 617-227-1922 or email the BHCA Executive Director at [email protected] with any questions, comments or concerns, or to become a member.

Upcoming BHCA Meetings and Events

Young Friends Social – Wednesday, February 26 at Carrie Nation, 7-9pm

First Friday Coffee Hour – Friday, March 6th, 8-9am, BHCA, 74 Joy Street

Visit the Beacon Hill Civic Association website www.bhcivic.org or call the office (617-227-1922) for more information on any of these events.