Local Students Earn Academic Honors

Service on Dean’s List

Northeastern University is pleased to recognize that Nicole Service who distinguish herself academically during the course of the school year and was recently named to the University’s Dean’s List for the Fall semester, which ended in December 2019.

In addition to achieving distinction through the dean’s list they are member of the University Honors Program, which offers high caliber students the chance to further hone their studies and interests, live in special interest residential communities, participate in enriched, interdisciplinary courses, and engage in research and creative endeavors, service, and global experiences. Invitation into the University Honors Program is highly competitive and students must maintain a high GPA to maintain membership.

* West End resident Nicole Service, majoring in mechanical engineering

To achieve the dean’s list distinction, students must carry a full program of at least four courses, have a quality point average of 3.5 or greater out of a possible 4.0 and carry no single grade lower than a C- during the course of their college career. Each student receives a letter of commendation and congratulation from their college dean.

