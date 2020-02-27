Summer in The City Summer Programs Listings

Beacon Hill Nursery School

74 Joy Street Boston, MA 02114 617-227-0822 bhns.net

Beacon Hill Nursery School is excited to announce its annual summer programming for 2020, packed with creative learning adventures for children ages 2 to 6. The program offers eight one-week sessions from June 15-August 14 (no camp June 29-July 3) for Toddlers (children ages 2-2.8) and Mixed Age (children ages 2.9-6), from 8:30-1pm. An extended day option is available until 3:30pm for children 2.9-6. In addition to the Mixed Age program for children ages 2.9-6, we are offering four one-week Specialty Camps (8:30-2pm) culminating in a showcase for families at 1:30pm on each Friday, as follows: Spanish Camp (June 15-19), Yoga and Mindfulness Camp (June 22-26), Theater Camp (July 6-10), STEM Camp (July 13-17). Please do register for our waitlist if a week is currently full, as we do see movement throughout the spring into the summer and we actively manage the waitlist.

This unique summer program is staffed largely with the school’s own EEC qualified teachers and offers a stimulating and nurturing environment. Children enjoy spending their days exploring our two natural playscapes, discovering science and nature, participating in music, art, and yoga, and engaging in water play and outdoor activities. In addition, a wide variety of in-house field trips are part of the summer program experience, including visits from places such as The Museum of Science, Barn Babies, and the New England Aquarium. Utilizing the school’s outdoor natural playscapes, the program integrates exciting opportunities for young children in the city to engage with nature-based activities. Please visit our website (www.bhns.net/summer-program) to register now!

Belmont Day School

55 Day School Ln,

Belmont, MA 02478

(617) 484-3078

Belmont Day School’s Summer Camp combines the best of summer fun with enriching programs for children entering pre-K through Grade 9. At Belmont Day, summer is about making new friends, pursuing interests, and gaining independence. Activities include archery, movement, sports, art, nature and much more, with daily swimming lessons and a free swim period. Belmont Day summer programs are led by dedicated and experienced counselors. Be part of the Belmont Day community where kids explore, play, and grow. For more information visit www.belmontday.org/summer-discoveries.

Boston Children’s School

8 Whittier Place

Boston, MA 02114

617-367-6239

Summer Fun Program

The Boston Children’s School Summer Fun Program celebrates it’s 37th year of providing exceptional summertime experiences and academic enrichment to children between the ages of 3 and 10 years old. The Summer Fun Program at The Boston Children’s School is conveniently located at Charles River Park, in the historic West End section of Boston. The location is fully air-conditioned. The school has its own private playground, which allows children to play outdoors away from the noise, congestion and traffic of the city streets. The location also allows children to explore the cultural richness of the City of Boston through field trips to museums, theaters, libraries and historic sites. The Summer Fun program is organized by age. Each age group is supervised, taught and nurtured by certified teachers, along with teacher interns from local area colleges. All activities are designed to be developmentally appropriate for each age group. Children can use the pool areas, on a daily basis, at The Clubs at Charles River Park. The Summer Fun program also offers children music appreciation, gymnastics, field trips, arts and crafts, tennis, and interactive storytelling. Parent involvement and participation are always a part of the program, which begins June 22 and ends Aug. 21.

If you would like your child to become part of the 2020 Summer Fun Program at the Boston Children’s School, call Judy Langer, Program Director, at 617-367-6239.

Boston Explorers

-An Urban Camp

for Kids

bostonexplorers.org

617 – 839-2029

Boston Explorers combines the best of summer camp —creative, spontaneous play and hands-on activities —with the sights and sounds of the city.

Children, ages 7-15, are on the move every day in each of our two-week programs, exploring Boston from multiple perspectives —on tops of buildings, at sea level, and offshore on the Harbor Islands. We walk and take public transportation everywhere. With one counselor for every six kids, campers get personal attention and are carefully supervised.

We offer a wide-ranging, interage experience that includes citywide explorations and adventure, hands-on learning, child-driven free play and exercise. We spend time outside every day, exploring Boston’s natural environs through day-long and overnight adventures. We model a broader literacy — of geography and nature; of neighborhoods, history and culture – and provide opportunities for campers to fuel their curiously, inspire one another and foster citizenship.

The city of Boston IS OUR CAMPGROUND.

Program tuition includes two snacks and lunch every day, ferry and admission tickets and all activity fees. As a non-profit organization, Boston Explorers is committed to providing opportunity to all children. Financial aid is available based on need.Session 1: July 6 – 17, Session 2: July 20 – 31, Session 3: August 3 – 14 Bike Week (Ages 10+): August 17 – 20

Tuition: $1,250 per session

Bike Week tuition: $500 (4-days)

Financial Aid available

Hours: M-F, 9:00 am – 4:30

Children start and end the day at our base camp location

Rafael Hernandez School

Egleston Square, Roxbury

Charlestown Boys & Girls Club

15 Green Street

Charlestown, MA 02129

617-242-1775

www.bgcb.org

Summer programs at the Charlestown Club run from July 2 – August 17, 2018

Summer Camp is for ages 6 (or entering First grade in September) to 12 years and will run 9:00am – 4:00pm. Extended day available 8:00am – 5:30pm.

The Teen Young Leaders Program for ages 13-14 runs 9:00am – 4:00pm.

Teen Evening Program for ages 13-18 are from 4:00 – 8:00pm

Summer Camp is July 6th – August 21st

Mini Camp – July 6th – 10th

Session 1 – July 13th-24th

Session 2 – July 27th – Aug 7th

Session 3 Aug 10th -21st

Camp Open House – Feb. 28th at 6:00

Registration Starts Monday, March 2nd for Current Members

Registration for New Members starts Monday, March 23rd

For more information, please contract Maura at 617-242-1775 or [email protected]

“e” inc. – environmental science learning center

114 16th Street Suite 1030

Boston, MA 02129

617-242-4700

www.einc-action.org

w“e” inc.’s Summer Science and Discovery Program is back!

What tiny Dino relative flits by your window in the early morning – why a bird of course! How did they get feathers and why do some fly thousands of miles to lay their eggs? Come find out when we explore Birds in Week 1 – from the tiniest to the most huge!

Then we flip to the Animals of the Savannah – come on Safari with us across Africa!

“e” inc.’s Summer Science and Discovery Program is happening the last two-weeks of August. Week one is about our Avian Friends (August 17-21) and Week 2 takes us to the open fields of the Savannah (August 24-28). You won’t want to miss these great fun-filled days.

Camp times are from 9AM to 3:30 PM each day, with after-care available, as well. Each week has a field trip off-site to add to the fun. Camp is open to children entering first grade in fall and goes up to fifth grade. As ever, at Science and Discovery Program, the days are full — conducting experiments, building models, observing live specimens, artistic opportunities, etc. – there’s something for everyone at “e” inc.!

For more information visit: www.einc-action.org and click on the camp tab for information, sign-up papers, etc. We look forward to exploring these new frontiers with you.

Essem Studio

50 Terminal St – Studio 318

Charlestown, MA 02129

essemartstudio.com

[email protected]

Mini Art + Maker Workshops at Essem Art Studio

Does your kid get lost in an art project? Is your child passionate about doodling, sketching, and making things? At Essem Art Studio, our mission is to Spark Joy and Inspire Creativity through the arts. Our professional art studio is located in the Charlestown Commerce Center and we are hosting multiple three-day art and maker workshops for kids ages 4-9 throughout the summer. These three day workshops are immersive creative experiences that take place 8:30-11:30 AM for three consecutive mornings. You can join us for one or all of the workshops for they will feature varied themes, mediums, and processes. Space is very limited. For more information, visit www.essemartstudio.com or email us at [email protected] You can also visit our Instagram account to get a glimpse at our programming @essemartstudio.

Ask about out after school Art Club for ages 4-10, and April Vacation session as well!

Kingsley Montessori School

Campus Locations:

30 Fairfield Street

26 Exeter Street

Boston, MA 02116

617-226-4906

www.kingsley.org

Come join Kingsley Montessori School for a fun-filled summer of learning and hands-on experiences! Uniquely nestled in the heart of Back Bay, Kingsley Montessori School offers student-driven, experiential programming year-round. Summer in the City at Kingsley provides students with an opportunity to pursue their interests throughout the summer while exploring and utilizing all of the opportunities that Boston has to offer! Your child will be immersed in activities centered around the arts, engineering, sports, and nature right here in the city. Register today!

FOR AGES 3–9 (Limited spots available for ages 6–9)

Session Dates

Each session will be a unique combination of physical activities, hands-on creative time, exploration, and fun! No two weeks will look alike. From exploring the islands in the Boston Harbor to studying and recreating some of Boston’s historic landmarks, Summer in the City is bound to be a great fit for students of all interests!

Session 1: June 22–26

Session 2: June 29–July 2*

Session 3: July 6–10

Session 4: July 13–17

Session 5: July 20–24

Session 6: July 27–31

Session 7: August 3–7

*Session 2 is only 4 days due to the July 4th holiday.

Sign up at info.kingsley.org/summer-2020