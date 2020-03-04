Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

District 8 City Councilor Kenzie Bok to speak at BHCA First Friday Coffee Hour

Come to the BHCA at 74 Joy Street this Friday, March 6th from 8-9am to meet District 8 City Councilor and Beacon Hill resident Kenzie Bok. She will discuss her role in the City Council and her plans for this her first year.

Kenzie Bok.

We will also have information about the BHCA, what we do for the community and how you can get involved. Free coffee and doughnuts!

Construction season is here again

It seems that everywhere one looks, one sees multiple contractor parking permits posted on Beacon Hill’s streets. To obtain their initial permits, contractors must visit the Boston Transportation Department (BTD) at City Hall. There, they pay for and are given a parking permit, usually limited to two weeks and no more than two parking spaces, with no night or weekend permission depending on the equipment used.

After the two-week initial period, contractors must come to the BHCA so that we are aware that they are renewing before visiting City Hall again. This allows us to keep an eye on the many projects going on in the neighborhood, and to convey any complaints and concerns that neighbors have reported. In the busy construction season of spring and summer, the office staff can be working with 25 contractors at any given time who are working on the Hill.

Our residents play an important role in monitoring permits on their street. Let the BHCA know if these permits are being improperly used. Sending photos with comments to [email protected] is the best way to go. The BHCA and our Traffic and Parking Committee work with the Boston Transportation Department to ensure that contractors have the access they need to complete their work with as little negative impact on residents as possible.

While the contractors should remove the permits when their work has been completed, often they do not. If residents see any contractor or moving permits that have expired, they should feel free them to remove them.

If you have questions about construction or utility work in your area, please contact the BHCA office or call the City’s hotline at 311.

Upcoming Meetings

Monday, March 9: BHCA Board of Directors Meeting, 7pm, 74 Joy Street.

Upcoming Special Events

April (TBD): Founders Reception. Please call the BHCA to learn how you can become a Founder.

April (TBD): An Evening at 74

April (TBD): One Boston Clothing Drive

Saturday, May 2nd: Love Your Block Neighborhood Cleanup

May (TBD): New Members Reception

Monday, May 18th: Beacon Hill Civic Association 98th Annual Meeting & Reception. 6 – 8 p.m., Union Club, 8 Park Street

Visit the Beacon Hill Civic Association website bhcivic.org and/or call the office (617-227-1922) for more information on how to get involved.