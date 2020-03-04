Beacon Hill Women’s Forum to Focus on Writers at March 10 Meeting

By Linda Calandra

Do you secretly harbor a passion for writing? Wish someone could hear what you have written, appreciate it, comment? Hope to be inspired by another writer’s journey and process? Then come and join us for an inspiring evening on Tuesday, March 10, at 6 p.m., at The Hampshire House at 84 Beacon St..

One of the most popular and enduring annual events of the Beacon Hill Women’s Forum, The Writers Forum will feature the author Jeanne Blasberg. The written word has the power to generate new ideas, distract us for a while, and perhaps even change the way we view ourselves and our world. Come listen and hear what Jeanne has to say! She will also be meeting before the Forum with BHWF members aspiring writers.

There are many an author, poet, or playwright among our neighbors.

Jeanne Blasberg is the author of “Eden,” winner of the Beverly Hills Book Awards for Women’s Fiction and finalist for both the Benjamin Franklin Award for Best New Voice in Fiction and the Sarton Women’s Book Award for Historical Fiction. Eden was released in May 2017 by She Writes Press. After graduating from Smith College, Jeanne embarked on a career in finance. Even as she worked primarily with numbers, she always had an interest in writing. Blasberg is the founder of the Westerly Memoir Project as well as a board member of the Boston Book Festival. She is a student and board member of Grub Street, one of the country’s pre-eminent creative writing centers where she wrote and revised her second novel, “The Nine” (She Writes Press August 2019).

Visit https://beaconhillwomensforum.org/ for more information.