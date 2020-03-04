Parks Dept. Free Indoor Golf Clinics Begin March 23

The Boston Parks and Recreation Department is offering free indoor golf clinics at local Community Centers for both beginners and experienced players who want to brush up on their skills before they hit the links.
The clinic series is six weeks long with registration on a first-come, first-served basis. The first hour of each clinic is the Junior Session (ages 7 to 17), the second hour is the Adult Session (18 and up). There is a maximum of 25 people per session; all others will be placed on a waiting list.
Equipment is provided, but you may bring your own clubs. Clinicians are highly qualified golf instructors. To register, please contact the sites directly. The clinic schedule is as follows:
Mondays starting March 23
BCYF Leahy Holloran
1 Worrell Street, Dorchester
(617) 635-5150
Junior Session: 5 p.m.
Adult Session: 6 p.m.
BCYF Ohrenberger
175 West Boundary Road, West Roxbury
(617) 635-5183
Junior Session: 6 p.m.
Adult Session: 7 p.m.
Tuesdays starting March 24
Salesian Boys & Girls Club of East Boston
150 Byron Street, East Boston
(617) 567-6626
Junior Session: 5 p.m.
Adult Session: 6 p.m.
BCYF Charlestown
255 Medford Street, Charlestown
(617) 635-5169
Junior Session: 6 p.m.
Adult Session: 7 p.m.
Wednesdays starting March 25
BCYF Tynan
650 East Fourth Street, South Boston
(617) 635-5110
Junior Session: 6 p.m.
Adult Session: 7 p.m.
Colonel Daniel Marr Boys & Girls Clubhouse
35 Deer Street, Dorchester
(617) 288-7120
Junior Session: 6 p.m.
Adult Session: 7 p.m.
Thursdays starting March 26
BCYF Jackson-Mann
500 Cambridge Street, Allston
(617) 635-5153
Junior Session: 5 p.m.
Adult Session: 6 p.m.
Fridays starting March 27
BCYF Perkins
155 Talbot Avenue, Dorchester
(617) 635-5162
Junior Session: 6 p.m.
Adult Session: 7 p.m.
BCYF Quincy
885 Washington Street, Chinatown
(617) 635-5129
Junior Session: 5 p.m.
Adult Session: 6 p.m.
For more info, please contact Jennifer Widener at (617) 961-3047 or [email protected]