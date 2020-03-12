Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

Every year at its Annual Meeting, the Beacon Hill Civic Association gives out a special community award that honors those people and groups deserving of particular recognition for their significant and sustained contributions to the Beacon Hill community.

Ivy Turner accepts the Beacon Award at the BHCA Annual Meeting on May 20, 2019. With her is Russell Gaudreau, Chair of the Beacon Award Committee in 2019 and BHCA Director.

Called the Beacon Award, this year’s presentation will take place at the 98th Annual Meeting on May 18. Over the years, the contributions made by the winners have ranged from working with neighborhood youth or the elderly, to beautifying local green spaces, improving safety on the Hill, preserving and enhancing the quality of life for residents, and envisioning the future of our community.

Previous winners include: 1997 Joseph Hinkle; 1998 Bob and Biddy Owens; 1999 Beacon Hill Nursery School; 2000 Jason Pingree; 2001 Peter Thomson; 2002 Herman Greenfield; 2003 Tom Kershaw, Linda Cox and Henry Lee; 2004 Susan McWhinney-Morse; 2005 Meredith and Gene Clapp, 2006 Sandy Steele, 2007 Dick Gurnon and Jack Gurnon; 2008 Vivien and Gillian Gattie; 2009 Karen Cord Taylor; 2010 Frank Mead; 2011 Gael Mahony; 2012 Sharon Malt; 2013 Mark Duffield and Jennifer Hill; 2014 Frederick A. “Tad” Stahl; 2015 Bernard Borman; 2016 Priscilla Fales; 2017 Elsie and Jeannette Herrmann; 2018 Paula O’Keeffe; 2019 Ivy Turner.

Again this year, the BHCA is inviting members of the community to nominate individuals or groups they feel are deserving of the 24th Annual Beacon Award. The final selection will be made by a ten-person committee representing a variety of organizations in the community. Call the BHCA office at 617-227-1922 for nomination forms, which must be submitted by April 3, 2020.

Upcoming BHCA Meetings

Monday, March 16: Architecture Committee Meeting; 5pm at 74 Joy Street.

Monday, May 18: BHCA Annual Meeting

Visit the Beacon Hill Civic Association website www.bhcivic.org or call the office (617-227-1922) for more information on any of these events.