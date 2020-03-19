Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

Coronavirus Update from the Beacon Hill Civic Association

To our Members and the Residents of Beacon Hill:

As we respond to this evolving coronavirus (“COVID-19”) situation, which the World Health Organization declared a pandemic last Wednesday, concern for the health of our Members, the residents of Beacon Hill, the general public, and our staff is our top priority. Our hearts and thoughts go out to the people who have been affected by this unprecedented challenge and we appreciate all of the healthcare workers, local communities, and governments in Boston, Massachusetts and around the world who are on the front line working to contain COVID-19.

Please know that the Beacon Hill Civic Association (“BHCA”) is vigilantly monitoring the COVID-19 situation around the clock and have put certain precautions in place to ensure that the members of our community and the general public remain healthy and safe, while the BHCA continues to serve the needs of the residents of Beacon Hill, as we have done for almost 100 years.

Following the many recommendations to limit the spread of the virus, and in the spirit of care for our community, the BHCA has decided to close its office at 74 Joy Street, Beacon Hill, to the public beginning on Monday, March 16, 2020, and instead, our staff will be working remotely for the next two weeks, up until March 30, 2020, and all public meetings will also be held remotely where possible. Prior to March 30, 2020, we will be reevaluating the situation, and if we think it is in the best interest of our Members and the community, our office staff will continue to work remotely and public meetings will continue to be held where possible by conference call.

During the next two weeks, all BHCA community meetings scheduled to take place at 74 Joy Street will be held virtually by conference call. You can find out more about those meetings on our website – bhcivic.org – where you will also find the appropriate call-in numbers for each meeting, as well as links to any materials to be reviewed during the meetings. Please check our website frequently for the latest updates on meeting schedules and other important public information.

During the coming weeks, the BHCA will continue to answer emails and telephone calls, sign contractor parking permits, and do all the things we do for you on a daily basis. Please contact Patricia Tully, Executive Director, directly at 617-838-1661 or email us at [email protected], with your questions and comments. We will answer promptly.

For the latest public information on COVID-19, please go to the following sites:

For City of Boston information, click here.

For Commonwealth of Massachusetts information, click here.

For Centers for Disease Control information, click here.

The BHCA will continue to follow the guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (“CDC”), the City of Boston and state public health officials and we will share updates with you as appropriate. It is very important, however, that each of us follows the CDC protocols and strive to do all we can to prevent transmission of this virus. As we walk around our treasured Beacon Hill in the coming days, please continue to practice safe behaviors in social situations. Also, with many kids home from school, now is the time for Beacon Hill families to be together and do activities together safely as a family.

Thank you for your patience and understanding as we move forward as a community – together. Be safe!

Eve Waterfall

Chair

Robert A. Whitney

President