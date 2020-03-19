City Closings and Delays

What You Need to Know

• All Boston Public Schools are closed from March 17 through April 27. Read the press release. With schools closed to students, the City will continue to provide free breakfast and lunch meals to all Boston students. View a map of meal sites for children and youth.

• All Boston Public Library locations are closed until further notice.

• All Boston Centers for Youth & Families pools, gyms, and fitness centers are closed. By this Wednesday, March 18, all BCYF programming will be suspended. Only select BCYF centers will be open for youth meal distribution during school closures.

• Starting on March 17, the City is suspending all regular activity at construction sites in Boston.

• Starting on March 17, the MBTA is reducing its services. Visit the MBTA website for more details.

• Governor Baker issued an emergency order limiting gatherings to 25 people and prohibiting on-premises consumption of food or drink at bars and restaurants, beginning on March 17 and effective through April 5. The Governor’s order will be in effect in Boston beginning March 17. Read the City of Boston Licensing Board advisory.

• The 2020 Boston Marathon has been postponed until Monday, September 14, 2020. For more information, please visit the Boston Athletic Association (BAA) website.

Visit boston.gov for full listings and updates.