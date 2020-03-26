Thank Goodness For Dr. Fauci

Watching the daily press briefings of the White House Task Force on the current corona virus crisis, we know we speak for all Americans in being thankful for the calming and professional presence of Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has served as the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) since 1984.

It’s hard to believe that Dr. Fauci is 79, not only because of his energy, but also because of the spot-on answers he has for every question from the press, which often includes having to make sense of the typical off-base pronouncements from President Donald Trump.

It is fair to say that there are few in the entire world who has Dr. Fauci’s breadth of experience and expertise in the realm of infectious diseases. If there is one person who is irreplaceable in our government at this critical time, that person is Dr. Fauci.

We know we join with all of our fellow citizens in thanking Dr. Fauci for his many years of service to our country and for all that he is doing today in order to help us through these difficult times.