Man Arrested in Connection With Stabbing Near State House

A 30-year-old Boston man was arrested March 25 after allegedly stabbing another man during an altercation near the State House, according to Boston Police.

Dion Woodward has been charged with assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon (knife), and was scheduled to appear the next day in Boston Municipal Court.

At about 6:24 p.m. on March 25, officers assigned to Area A-1 responded to assist State Police who had stopped an individual armed with a knife, later identified as Woodward, near the State House.

A witness on the scene told State Police Troopers he had observed two males fighting in the area, and that one of them brandished a knife, which he used to slash the other man’s neck.

State Police stopped a man matching the suspect’s description and recovered a knife from him.

At that time, the victim, an unidentified 31-year-old Boston man, fled the area on foot towards Beacon Street. Officers located the victim suffering from a laceration to his neck on the Boston Common. Boston EMS transported the victim to a local hospital, where he was treated for a non-life-threatening injury.