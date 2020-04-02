Office of Economic Empowerment Launches Digital Financial Resources Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

The Massachusetts State Treasurer’s Office of Economic Empowerment has launched a new digital tool for residents in Massachusetts experiencing financial changes due to the COVID-19 outbreak. With the goal of providing relevant financial education for families, the Office of Economic Empowerment created a new page on Mass.gov with timely free resources available to the general public.

The page, HYPERLINK “https://www.mass.gov/ma-financial-resources-for-covid-19” \t “_blank” https://www.mass.gov/ma-financial-resources-for-covid-19, features state-of-the-art financial education tools designed by Everfi, an education technology company. The page also includes critical resources on identifying scams and fraud during this time, directions to file for unemployment, and much more. The Office of Economic Empowerment is committed to updating the page regularly with new materials as they become available.

“The COVID-19 outbreak has had an impact on all of Massachusetts, so it is important that we provide support during this unprecedented time,” said State Treasurer Deb Goldberg, “This website is designed to offer resources that will assist everyone with everyday life challenges.”

The Office of Economic Empowerment is dedicated to providing financial education for residents of Massachusetts. In 2017, the Office launched MyFinancialLifeMA.org, a first-of-its-kind website providing money management strategies and tools that can help guide users through each stage of life.

On day one of becoming Treasurer, Goldberg created the Office of Economic Empowerment (OEE), led by a deputy treasurer, with the deliberate goal of implementing a range of economic empowerment initiatives that include closing the gender wage gap, increasing access to financial education, improving college affordability, and investing in STEM careers and education.