New Charles Street Salon Hits Unforeseen Roadblock

Rosanna Miller was ecstatic in February when she fulfilled a lifelong ambition of owning her own salon with the opening of Luxor Hair Studio on Charles Street, but that dream soon hit an unforeseen roadblock with the proliferation of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Miller, who worked for nearly seven years as a stylist at Adela’s Hair Studio on Pinckney Street, spent more than year scouting possible locations before settling on 137 Charles St., and while there were some routine challenges delays after construction started in September, she received her final approvals on Feb. 1 to open the salon. Business started a bit slow, but it was just starting to pick up and she was planning a grand-opening celebration when the salon was forced to close due to the coronavirus.

“Luxor is a prime example of a small business trying to establish itself on Beacon Hill that will need the support of residents going forward,” said Diana Coldren, a patron of the salon and longtime neighborhood resident who, together with Ali Ringenburg, co-president of the Beacon Hill Business Association, has launched a GoFundMe “crowdfunding” campaign to pay the electric bills for the month of March for businesses operating within the Historic Beacon Hill District, including Miller’s.

Ringenberg said starting a new business has always been a daunting endeavor, even in the best of times.

“Opening a business is always challenging in the first year, and now is an unbelievably challenging time for all businesses,” Ringenberg said. “It’s an uphill battle and I really feel for her.”

In the meantime, Miller has used up nearly all her savings as she waits to see if she is eligible to receive any financial assistance from the federal government or the city, but she remains thankful to her loyal clientele, especially those who have pre-paid for future services to help her get through these uncertain times.

“With all the love and support from my clients, I’m really confident that we will make it happen again pretty soon,” Miller said. “I love and appreciate them all and can’t wait to see them again soon.”