Pats Punter Jake Bailey Visits MGH in Honor of National Nurses Day

In honor of National Nurses Day, Wednesday, May 6, New England Patriots Punter Jake Bailey joined Valentino Perrina, co-owner and CEO of Nutré Meal Plans, to deliver meals and 100 roses to the hardworking nurses of Massachusetts General Hospital.

Nutré, a North Shore-based meal delivery service, supplied the food, while I Love Boston Sports, a Boston sports memorabilia store, donated 100 NK95 protective masks, as well as T-shirts and a few “Not All Heroes Wear Capes” banners – all autographed by Bailey. The roses were courtesy of Sydney Smith Designs, a luxury floral décor shop

When the COVID-19 pandemic began, the Nutré team, alongside many pro athletes from the Patriots and Boston Bruins, began donating thousands of meals per month to nurses, doctors and medical professionals. Through the “Feeding Heroes” donation program the Nutré staff pledges to match any amount they receive in donations. Nutré is providing hundreds of meals weekly to the staff at Lahey Clinic in Peabody, MGH (a new partner as of last week), Lawrence General Hospital, Beth Israel Lahey Health, Lowell General, Mount Auburn and Cambridge Health Alliance.

Readers can donate to the cause at www.gonutre.com/donations.