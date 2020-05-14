Rep. Livingstone to Hold Virtual Office Hours

While holding traditional office hours at coffee shops in the neighborhoods he represents isn’t an option now, State Rep. Jay Livingstone is connecting with his constituents via virtual office hours today, Thursday, May 14, from 4 to 6 p.m.

“I normally have office hours at least once a month in each neighborhood I represent, but I’m not able to do so now because I can’t meet them in person,” Rep. Livingstone said.

As in previous office hours, Rep. Livingstone said he would answer questions and hear concerns from constituents, but in this new virtual forum, everyone will participate at the same time.

“I just want to be accessible to everyone,” he said, “and now I have a forum to do this.”

State Livingstone said he intends to hold virtual office hours on a regular basis going forward.

If you would like to participate, email [email protected], and she will provide you with the Zoom login information, as well as direct any questions or concerns to Rep. Livingstone.