Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

BHCA Annual Meeting Held

The Beacon Hill Civic Association’s 98th Annual Meeting and Election of Officers and Directors was held on May 18th via Zoom.

The meeting was called to order by Eve Waterfall, BHCA Chair. Over 70 members attended the virtual meeting where the year’s accomplishments were highlighted by Rob Whitney, BHCA President.

Robert A. Whitney, Chair.

Meghan Awe, President.

Andrew Kirk, Treasurer.

Joshua Leffler, Clerk.

Rob spoke of the importance of the many BHCA committees and the work they do. We will publish in more detail the excellent work of our committees in upcoming issues of the Beacon Hill Times, as well as information about the Beacon Hill Community Fund and the availability of grants for non-profit groups.

New board members Melanie Bertani, Patrick Lee and Ali Ringenburg were introduced to the membership. The BHCA Board of Directors is made up of 25 professionals, all neighbors and leaders in the Beacon Hill community, who work together to sustain the mission of the association in community building, civic engagement and historic preservation.

James Ewing, Director and Co-Chair of the BHCA Architecture Committee, and Timothy Pingree, Director, will both be stepping off the BHCA Board this year. We are grateful to Jamie for his contributions in arguing for and preserving important architectural context on Beacon Hill, and to Tim for his involvement in several special projects.

The Beacon Award, traditionally awarded at the Annual Meeting, has been postponed until later this year. Our intended guest speaker, City of Boston Archaeologist Joseph Bagley, will hopefully be able to present to us soon.

Upcoming BHCA Meetings & Events

Young Friends Social – Wednesday, May 27th

Beacon Hill Meet & Greet – Monday, June 1st

Call the BHCA office at 617-227-1922 for further details on any of these events.

Join us!

If you haven’t yet become a member of the BHCA, we invite you to join online at www.bhcivic.org/become-a-member.

Your input in quality of life issues on Beacon Hill is important to us, and we rely on you our neighbors to bring your comments and concerns to our attention. By joining our membership, you strengthen our numbers and add credibility to our purpose as advocates for Beacon Hill. Please call our office at 617-227-1922 or email the BHCA Executive Director at [email protected] with any questions, comments or concerns, to receive the BHCA News eblasts, or to learn more about how you can join a BHCA committee and get involved in your community.