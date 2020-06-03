Crush Boutique to Close Newbury Street location

While its Charles Street location will remain open, the owners of Crush Boutique made the difficult decision last week to close its store at 264 Newbury St. in Back Bay.

“We’ve been on Newbury Street for eight years now and hold it near and dear to our hearts, but there had been a climate change on the street in last five years, including a drastic change in foot traffic,” said Laura Ayers, who together with Rebecca Hall, own and operate both Crush locations, along with Whitney + Winston – the sister establishment to their Charles Street store. “It was something we had already been considering when adapting around the clock [in response to the health crisis] and launching our online store.”

Besides launching the online store, Ayers, Hall and their staff have worked tirelessly to increase their online presence, as well as offer virtual Sip & Shop events and FaceTime shopping appointments, since the COVID-19 pandemic struck. And now, they will focus on dedicating more time to these endeavors, along with offering curbside pickup from Crush’s 113 Charles St. location, which has now been in business for 13 years, and from Whitney + Winston at 131 Charles St.

“With our business and brand, it didn’t make sense to continue on with the Newbury Street store, so instead we’ve decided to consolidate where we can and put our strengths to grow online,” Ayers said.

Visit Crush Boutique online at www.shopcrushboutique.com.