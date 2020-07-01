North Washington Street Bridge Replacement Construction Look-Ahead: Thru July 11

Virtual Meetings for Traffic Shifting onto Temporary Bridge

•Traffic will begin shifting onto the temporary North Washington Street Bridge starting on July 17.

•The are three virtual meetings and one is available:

•Thursday, July 2nd, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. Registration Link: virtualmeeting.link/NWSB-Public-3

Travel Impacts

•N. Washington Street Inbound: Off-peak daytime lane reductions across the bridge and additional lane reductions at Keany Square will continue. One lane across the bridge and all turn movements will be available from 10 a.m.–2 p.m. on weekdays.

•N. Washington Street Outbound: Off-peak daytime lane reductions will continue across the bridge to City Square. One lane across the bridge and all turn movements will be available from 7:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m. on weekdays.

Description of Scheduled Work

•Construction of the temporary pedestrian/vehicle bridge including installation of the temporary fender system, assembling, drainage work, de-leading, excavation and chipping of the median, building of and welding of bridge spans, supports, and columns.

Work Hours

•Daytime (6 a.m.– 3 p.m.) for general work.

•During the daytime in continuous two shifts (6 a.m. – 1 a.m.) crews will work to install the temporary bridge fender system in the Charles River. The two shifts will continue for about a month.

Work That Has Been Completed

•Installation of the temporary pedestrian/vehicle bridge, drainage work, and installation of the fender system.

Travel Tips

Pedestrians and Cyclists : The bridge’s eastern sidewalk is open and available to all pedestrians and cyclists with crossings at both Keany and City Squares. Please be advised that the DCR-controlled Charlestown locks can provide another alternate route but may close without warning and beyond control of this project. During Tudor Wharf walkway closures, pedestrian access will be provided via the Water Street underpass and guidance signage will be provided.

All users should take care to pay attention to all signage and police details and move carefully through the work zone. Police details, lane markings, temporary barriers, traffic cones, signage, and other tools will be used to control traffic and create safe work zones.

The contractor is coordinating with the TD Garden and local police to provide awareness and manage traffic impacts during events. For your awareness, there will be no events at the TD Garden during this look ahead schedule.