Larceny – Shoplifting 07/03/20 – A Charles Street pharmacy reports an unknown male suspect stole several items from the store and fled on foot at around 4:25 p.m.

Auto Theft 07/05/20 – A victim reported he parked his 1996 Honda Accord on Charles Street at approximately 6:20 p.m., but when he returned at about 11:30 p.m., he discovered the vehicle had been stolen.