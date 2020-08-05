Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

Beacon Hill Civic Association Committees

Every spring, the Beacon Hill Civic Association publishes its Annual Report covering committee accomplishments during the past year. We’ll be sharing the committees’ reports here over the next weeks.

Traffic & Parking Committee

During the 2019-2020 BHCA year, the Traffic & Parking Committee continued its work with neighbors and the Walsh Administration to create safer streets for pedestrians, cyclists and automobiles throughout Beacon Hill. These efforts included engaging with the engineering team tasked with studying design changes through Beacon Hill, the Back Bay and the South End to improve connectivity for cyclists. In addition, members of the T&P Committee engaged with the city’s Chief of the Streets, Chris Osgood, to slow car traffic on the inside of the neighborhood. As a result of a confluence of factors including an overwhelmed Cambridge Street, the ubiquity of ride share apps and the utilization of mapping technology, neighborhood streets lacking infrastructure have become unsafe with the amplification of car counts. In some ways related to this issue, the committee is among those within the BHCA pushing improvements to Cambridge Street in the proposed Mass General expansion that will create a healthier environment for pedestrians and cyclists.

Upcoming BHCA Meetings and Activities:

Beacon Hill Meet & Greet at Phillips Street Play Area: Monday, August 3rd, 6:30pm

https://www.facebook.com/events/1172039273168609/

Email the BHCA office at [email protected] or follow these FB links for details on these virtual meetings.

Zoning & Licensing Committee Meeting: Wednesday, August 5, 7pm

Join us!

If you haven’t yet become a member of the BHCA, we invite you to join online at www.bhcivic.org/become-a-member.

Your input on quality of life issues on the Hill is important to us, and we rely on you, our neighbors, to bring your comments and concerns to our attention. By joining our membership, you strengthen our numbers and add credibility to our purpose as advocates for Beacon Hill. Please call our office at 617-227-1922 or email the BHCA Executive Director at [email protected] with any questions, comments or concerns, or to learn more about how you can get involved in your community.