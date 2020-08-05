GroundBeat Holds Concert Series Virtually

While the free music series GroundBeat has returned for a third season, the concerts are taking place virtually this year, instead of on the Charles River Esplanade, due to the ongoing pandemic.

Every Monday in August from 5 to 6 p.m., the Esplanade Association presents local artists performing different music styles in partnership with BAMS (Boston Art & Music Soul) Fest – a nonprofit that sponsors an annual festival, as well as other signature events and strategic partnerships, to break down racial and social barriers in the arts across Greater Boston.

“This would’ve been third year of this free concert series in the park, and as more and more people have enjoyed it each year, we really didn’t want the pandemic to cause its cancellation this year,” said Michael Nichols, executive director of the Esplanade Association. “We worked with a number of partners, especially BAMS Fest, to move event virtual this year and we really think it will provide a number of nights of enjoyment for people of all ages.”

Each virtual concert features two artists or groups curated by BAMS Fest, with Valerie Stephens and The Mastadonis Project scheduled to perform Aug. 10, and Oompa and DJ Real P on deck for Aug. 17.

All performances will take place virtually on Zoom, and guests will receive a specific Zoom link prior to each event. To receive the link, pre-register at esplanade.org.