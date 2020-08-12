Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

Beacon Hill Civic Association Committees

Every spring, the Beacon Hill Civic Association publishes its Annual Report covering committee accomplishments during the past year. We’ll be sharing the committees’ reports here over the next weeks.

2019-2020 BHCA Membership Committee Co-Chair, Janet Tiampo

2019-2020 BHCA Membership Committee Co-Chair, Maggie Moran.

Membership Committee

The Membership Committee is comprised of a few dedicated, off-board volunteers along with co-chairs from the Civic Association Board.

In early March, the co-chairs of the committee worked with the Executive Director to draft and finalize several letters to be sent to Founders, current members and lapsed members. The association staff also makes a postcard that is delivered to several thousand households in the neighborhood and generates email blasts to encourage people to join the association. Events sponsored by the Young Friends and the Events Committee also draw in new members.

Founding Members of the Beacon Hill Civic Association are invited to two exclusive events each year–one in the fall and one in the spring. Grogan and Company and the Beacon Hill Friends House hosted this year’s Founders’ gatherings. The Civic Association also welcomes new members with a reception in May. The Membership Committee continues its work to revitalize the merchant loyalty program and will be reaching out to young families by hosting a Friday morning meet and greet targeting parents at the Beacon Hill Nursery School this spring.

Neighborhood realtors were given welcome packages to hand out to new neighbors.

In addition to its quarterly meetings, the Membership co-chairs consult with the Executive Director and the Executive Committee regarding overall advancement strategy.

