Enrollment Open for Beacon Hill/Back Bay Girl Scout Troop 65321

Girl Scout Troop 65321, covering the Beacon Hill and Back Bay neighborhoods, is accepting enrollment for new scouts entering Kindergarten and first grade (fall 2020). Meetings are held on Monday nights, approximately once or twice a month, at the Advent Church on Beacon Hill. To enroll your daughter or for information on enrollment for other grades, e-mail Jill Hauff at [email protected]