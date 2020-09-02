News Briefs

The Beacon Hill Women’s Forum Will Host Their First Speaker of the Season

On September 8, The Beacon Hill Women’s Forum will host their first speaker of the 2020-2021 season, Uzochi Erlingsson, M.D. Uzochi Erlingsson, M.D is a published MD scientist and an NIH grant recipient with experience in clinical and research medicine with a focus on Biochemical Genetics (Inborn Errors of Metabolism). A medical doctor by vocation, she has since adopted early stage investment. Currently she is the Founding partner of Haegrun Holdings where she is an accomplished executive and business analyst within the healthcare and wellness sector and private equity industries. She is also a Science Collaborator at Harvard Medical School. She and her Husband Erik and 2 kids reside in Beacon Hill.

The Beacon Hill Women’s Forum is a nonprofit organization established to help bring women in and around Beacon Hill together to form a close community of support and inspiration. We welcome a speaker, always a woman with a unique, formidable story to tell, to our monthly Forums which meet on the second Tuesday of the month, virtually, from 6pm to 8pm (virtual social hour, followed by the program starting at 7pm sharp). Visit The Beacon Hill Women’s Forum website to learn more about our membership options. www.beaconhillwomensforum.org

ABCD North End/West End Neighborhood Center Community Food Program

The ABCD North End/West End Neighborhood Service Center (NE/WE NSC) is pleased to announce the expansion of its community food program. These are unprecedented times, as the pandemic continues after all these months. The NE/WE NSC has increased its donations of fresh produce, non-perishables, and other household staples. Would you or someone you know find some groceries helpful? This program is open to all friends and neighbors in the community. So what are you waiting for? Call 617-523-8125 to schedule a contactless pick up of food by appointment! All are welcome!

Advisory Board Members Wanted

The ABCD North End/West End Neighborhood Service Center (NE/WE NSC) has openings for new advisory board members. The center provides social services and educational services for those in need, which is primarily the elderly of the North End, West End, and Beacon Hill, along with families. Duties include attending four 90-minute meetings a year (October, January, April, July), which are virtual at present, as well as providing oversight and advice to the center. NE/WE NSC has a strong preference for members who live and/or work in the North End and West End. The site welcomes persons with backgrounds in non-profit work, finance, event planning, and/or elder services, and those who have a passion for the elderly and the North End and West End neighborhoods. Please call Maria Stella Gulla, Director, at 617-523-8125 or email at [email protected] for more information. Thank you for your interest!