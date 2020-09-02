The Blessing Barn Comes to 122 Charles St.

The Blessing Barn is the newest addition to Charles Street’s retail landscape.

Like its original Mendon location, the business at 122 Charles St. is a thrift and antique shop, as well as a self-described “sharing center,” that accepts donations of and sells new and gently used clothing, linens, home decor, furniture, kitchen items, toys, records, books and wall art, among myriad other items, with all proceeds going to support the Mendon-based nonprofit, Compassion New England.

A grand opening for the new Charles Street location is slated for Saturday, Sept. 5, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to The Blessing Barn’s Facebook page.

Visit theblessingbarn.com for more information.